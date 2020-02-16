Becoming stronger only way to defeat enemy, official says

Speaking in the ceremony to appreciate the entrepreneurs, Araghchi said that after the US withdrew from the international agreement of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), statistics predicted that the Iranian economy will be totally destroyed in three months.

Saying that Iran should resist the pressures, he said that the enemy will not spare any effort to pressure Iran.

Referring to the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by the US army in Baghdad on January 3, they even assassinated legends and heroes, but Iran will continue its path with power, Araghchi said.

He said that many countries are impressed at how Iran is resisting the pressures, adding that as Iran made the enemies disappointed in the military, we should do the same thing in the economy too.

Araghchi said that the enemies should know that sanctions have no fruits because Iranian entrepreneurs make us needless of any products.

Touching the issue of the coronavirus, he said that no case of the virus has been detected in Iran so far, adding that the quarantined students who were taken home from the infected areas of China will join their families soon.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish