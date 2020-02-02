Iran wins Eurasian Karate Championship

Enshin kaikan is a style of "full contact karate", or Knockdown karate, founded in 1988 with dojo and students in various countries around the world.

Eurasian Karate Competitions started on Friday for two days, hosted by Alborz Province, with the participation of 450 men and women athletes in two sections of the Kata and Committee and lasted until last night.

Participants from Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, and Iraq competed in the women's and men's two divisions.

At the end of these competitions, the men's teams of Iran won the 1st place with 185 points, Iraq 35 points and Azerbaijan with 15 points respectively.

In the women's section, the Iranian team won in first rank with 125 points, the Azerbaijani team with 45 points and Iraq with 15 points.

