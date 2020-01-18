Iran attending Int'l Karate Tournament in Baku

Karatekas from Azerbaijan Republic, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Morocco and Oman are competing in the ongoing event.

Iranian Karate team comprising boys and girls in various age groups headed by Farahnaz Arbab are to compete in the two sections of two sections Kata and Kumite.

Baku International Karate Tournament commemorating martyrs of January 20 bloody incident opened late on Friday and will continue for three days.

8072**2050

