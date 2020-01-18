Jan 18, 2020, 7:24 AM
Iran attending Int'l Karate Tournament in Baku

Baku, Jan 18, IRNA – Baku International Karate Tournament dedicated to the memory of the 20th January martyrs opened late on Friday with the participation of 12 countries, including Iran.

Karatekas from Azerbaijan Republic, Iran, Turkey, Russia, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kuwait, Morocco and Oman are competing in the ongoing event.

Iranian Karate team comprising boys and girls in various age groups headed by Farahnaz Arbab are to compete in the two sections of two sections Kata and Kumite.

Baku International Karate Tournament commemorating martyrs of January 20 bloody incident opened late on Friday and will continue for three days.

