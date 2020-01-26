Iran ranks third at Karate 1-Premier League Paris

Bahman Asgari overpowered Logan Da Costa from the host country in men’s -75kg category and won the gold medal on Sunday. With the gold medal, Asgari retained his top position in the world ranking, securing a spot in the 2020 Olympics.

Hamideh Abbasali also bagged gold medal in the +68kg category against Turkey’s Meltem Hocaoglu Akyol in the final bout.

Saleh Abazari won bronze medal in men’s +84kg class, bringing the number of Iran's medals to three.

The World Karate Premier League got underway in presence of 703 fighters from 92 countries and ended late on Sunday.

The event will also bring international federation's ranking in line with receiving 2020 Tokyo Olympic quota.

Iran has participated in the event in male and female category.

