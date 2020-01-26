Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 26

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran’s FM: ‘Disaster for Europe to be so subservient to US’

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal for failing to meet their commitments under the agreement, saying that they are acting as “subservient” to the United States.

- Iran annual steel production at 31.9m tons: WSA

Iranian steelmakers cast 31.9 million tons of crude steel during 2019, according to figures released by World Steel Association (WSA).

- Tehran decries US ‘harassment’ of Iranians at Canada border

Iran condemned as “unconstitutional and inhuman”, treatment of travelers of Iranian origin by US border guards, saying Washington should be held to account for ‘the harassment.’

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader: Gen. Soleimani’s martyrdom, public turnout signs of Iran’s grandeur, credibility

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says recent events in the wake of the U.S. assassination of a top Iranian commander and the public turnout for his funeral procession herald a unique event which is set to determine the path of history.

- Syrian army liberates villages in Idlib

Syrian troops have liberated three villages in the northern province of Idlib, and are also fighting terrorists in the province of Aleppo, media reported.

- Bahman Asgari advances to Paris Karate Premier League finals

Iranian karate athlete Bahman Asgari in the 75-kilogram weight category defeated his rivals and advanced to the final stage of the World Karate Premier League underway in Paris, France.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “The Orientalist” on Henry Corbin to premiere in Tehran

Iranian director Masud Taheri’s documentary “The Orientalist” about French philosopher, theologian and orientalist Henry Corbin, will premiere at Eyvan Shams Hall in Tehran on Monday.

- Esteghlal, Shahr Khodro qualify for ACL playoff

Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro football teams from Iran booked their places at the 2020 AFC Champions League playoff on Saturday.

- Assassination of Iranian hero activates end of U.S. presence in region: Araghchi

The Iranian deputy foreign minister on Saturday reacted to the U.S. assassination threat against an Iranian military commander, noting that the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of IRGC Quds Force, has activated the end of the U.S. military presence in the region.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Talks still possible if US changes sanctions policy

Iran is still ready to engage in negotiations with the United States despite the recent escalation, if Washington changes its approach and lifts the sanctions, the Iranian top diplomat said.

- Tehran stocks buoyed by domestically-oriented shares

Unlike the shaky global markets, Tehran stocks opened trading week in positive territory as investors sold metal and commodity equities to buy shares of less export-oriented firms, perturbed by widespread price fall in global metal markets.

- Dollar, euro higher amid CBI effort to stabilize rates

Exchange shops in Tehran on Saturday sold the US dollar at 133,500 rials, which was up 2.7%, or 3,500 rials, compared to previous working day's close.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish