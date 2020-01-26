Iranian karateka bags bronze in France Premier League

The World Karate Premier League got underway in presence of 703 fighters from 92 countries.

The event will also bring international federation's ranking in line with receiving the 2020 Tokyo Olympic quota.

The 2020 Summer Olympics officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

Abazari defeated his Saudi rival 3-0 and stood in the third place.

Iran has participated in the event in male and female category.

