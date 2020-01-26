Jan 26, 2020, 11:17 PM
Iran's female karateka wins gold in Paris league finals

Tehran, Jan 26, IRNA – Iranian female karateka Hamideh Abbasali beat her Turkish rival in final stage of the World Karate Premier League in Paris and won gold medal, bringing the number of Iranian team's gold medals to two.

The World Karate Premier League got underway in the presence of 703 fighters from 92 countries and ended late on Sunday.

The event will also bring international federation's ranking in line with receiving 2020 Tokyo Olympic quota.

Iran has participated in the event in male and female category.

Hamideh Abbasali earlier defeated rivals from Denmark, Slovakia, France and Bulgaria.

In the final stage, she stood against Turkish fighter and won gold medal in +68 kilograms category.

