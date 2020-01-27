Spox: Foreign diplomats consider FM Zarif as patriot in every sense

Abbas Mousavi made the remarks in a conference on safeguarding cultural assets and the world heritage held in the National Library of Iran.

"The most important actors in the international arena exhibit behaviors based on their identities, backgrounds, beliefs, and ideologies," he added.

He went on to say that "if we say that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands for dialogue among civilizations and cultures and if we see that the Islamic Republic of Iran offers a world free from violence and extremism if Iran always insists on peace, dialogue, and engagement with the countries of the world, especially its neighbors, these come from a very strong and solid background in which it has grown".

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran diplomacy is based on cultural and historical identity, and said, "Unlike some of my friends, I was not surprised when Trump threatened to hit Iran's sites and locations, including 52 cultural centers, a country whose history is perhaps not one-twentieth of the 7,000-year history of the Iranian civilization.

"I give him the right to misunderstand and bring awkward words into his own language," Mousavi emphasized while noting that he does not understand Iran's magnificent history.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that the military threats certainly did not deter us from the cause of peace and the historic dialogue that followed us, adding that the Iranian Foreign Ministry, despite all the threats and pressures, pointed the way to the Iranian nation - whose glorious history shows a peaceful nation, Iranians are a nation of dialogue and tolerance, but they are brave and warrior.

6125**2050

