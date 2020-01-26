Iran, Oman vow to maintain maritime security

Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran today on his way back from Davos.

In the meeting, the two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral and regional issues, particularly Iran-Oman cooperation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Zarif and Bin Alawi also reaffirmed the commitment of their respective governments to continue collaborations and consultations aimed at ensuring maritime safety and energy security for all and called on all parties to play a positive role to this end.

This is the fourth meeting between the foreign ministers of Oman and Iran in a month. Oman's foreign minister met with Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran last week.

Mohammad Javad Zarif also met and exchanged views with his Omani counterpart on a short stop in Muscat on his return from India on January 17.

Two weeks ago, Iranian Foreign Minister headed to Muscat to attend the commemoration of the late Sultan of Oman and met with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the new Sultan of Oman and other high-ranking officials.

About three weeks ago, Bin Alawi traveled to Iran to participate in Tehran Dialogue Forum.

In their meeting on January 21, the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman emphasized the fraternal, privileged and strategic relations of the two countries and discussed and exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi, who was on a short official visit to Iran within the framework of constant political consultations between the two countries, met Mohammad Javad Zarif.

