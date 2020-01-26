FM Zarif: Trump still dreaming about bilateral meeting

"@realDonaldTrump is still dreaming about a bilateral meeting—to satisfy HIS lust for a "Trump deal", Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

He added: "It's wishful thinking."

"The only possible venue for talks is at the P5+1 table—which HE left—reverting to pre-2017, AND compensating Iran for damages," he noted.

Earlier, Zarif in a message advised the US President Donald Trump to base his foreign policy on facts.

He then advised Trump to read his entire interview (in English) in the German weekly news magazine, 'Der Spiegel'.

Asked by 'Der Spiegel' whether he rule out the possibility of negotiations with the US following Soleimani’s assassination, he said: "No, I never rule out the possibility that people will change their approach and recognize the realities."

"For us, it doesn’t matter who is sitting in the White House. What matters is how they behave. The Trump administration can correct its past, lift the sanctions and come back to the negotiating table. We’re still at the negotiating table," he added.

He noted: "They’re the ones who left. The US has inflicted great damages on the Iranian people. The day will come when they will have to pay reparations for that. We have a lot of patience."

