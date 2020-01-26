Omani FM to confer with Zarif Sunday

In its Twitter message which was released on Sunday, the Omani Foreign Ministry announced that on the way back from World Economic Forum in Davos, Bin Alawi will visit Iranian Foreign Minister.

It added that both sides will discuss bilateral ties, regional developments especially those related to security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, Zarif held short talks with his Oman counterpart on his way back from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi in a message stressed the intention of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF), saying an opportunity for dialogue was missed.

"Sadly, unilateral changes in mutually agreed arrangements on part of WEF - perhaps geared to have only one outcome - have prevented that," he added.

"Missed opportunity for dialog," he reiterated.

Earlier, Mousavi had said that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was supposed to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, but, despite the official invitation, he will not participate in the WEF.

The World Economic Forum, based in Cologny-Geneva, Switzerland, is an NGO, founded in 1971. The WEF's mission is cited as "committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas".

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish