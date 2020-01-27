Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 27

** IRAN DAILY

- Global rallies held to say ‘No War on Iran’

People across the globe took to the streets for an International Day of Action against war with Iran in condemnation of Washington’s warmongering with Tehran.

- Iran’s 10-month foreign trade tops $72b: IRICA

Despite the United States’ unilateral sanctions against the Iranian economy, the value of Iran’s foreign trade exceeded $72 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020), said the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA).

- Britain’s Prince Charles wants to visit Iran: Sunday Times

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, would like to make an official visit to Iran, he said in an interview with the Sunday Times newspaper.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iranian docs enrich international understanding of Iran: DocPoint exec

Kati Juurus, the artistic director of DocPoint – Helsinki Documentary Film Festival has said that the screening of Iranian documentaries in such international events can expand public understanding of Iranian society.

- Iran win two gold medals at Karate 1-Premier League Paris

Iranian karate fighters claimed two gold medals and one bronze at the Karate 1-Premier League Paris on Sunday.

- Rouhani felicitates India on Republic Day

President Hassan Rouhani has felicitated India on its Republic Day, calling for expansion of Tehran-New Delhi ties, Mehr reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Bank loans post 30% growth

Banks and credit institutions paid 6,262.7 trillion rials ($47 billion) in loans during the first nine months (March 20-Dec 21, 2019) of current fiscal year.

- Trump advised to base his foreign policy on facts

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif advised US President Donald Trump to develop his foreign policy based on facts rather than headlines in pro-Republican news channels.

- Iran registers world's third highest growth in steel output

Iranian steelmakers registered the third highest growth in the world last year.

