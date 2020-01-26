Lawmakers to review JCPOA implementation

MPs are also supposed to review the plans on upcoming elections, fighting corruption, issues related to Iranian teachers and the bill on fighting goods and currency smuggling.

Britain, France, and Germany started a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal after triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message undermined E3 act to sell out JCPOA to avoid Trump' new tariff.

"E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"It won't work my friends," he added.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to the three European countries' measures to activate nuclear dispute mechanism, saying that what the UK, France, and Germany have done is a passive move and out of weakness.

"If the Europeans want to exploit the dispute resolution process in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they must prepare themselves to accept its consequences," he added.

