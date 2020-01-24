Over 814 tons of narcotics discovered in Iran in 2019

Announcing the seizure of more than 814 tons of narcotics in Iran in 2019, Qaribabadi said that with the efforts and deaths of soldiers and law enforcement officers at the borders and inside the country about 814,477 kilogram of various types of narcotics were discovered and confiscated in 2019.

He stated that most of these discoveries were related to opium at 656,258 kg, adding that the discovery of other narcotics also included heroin at 17,414 kg, morphine at 18,185 kg, cannabis at 73,928 kg and methamphetamine at 13,570 kg.

Qaribabadi said that five Iranian officers were also martyred in the clashes with drug traffickers in 2019.

Iran's ambassador and permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations also criticized some countries that seriously deny Iran's efforts in this case and said that some countries deny their shared responsibility in this area.

