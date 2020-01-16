Iran, China form joint counter-narcotics committee

Secretary of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni told IRNA that the joint committee will coordinate counter-narcotics activities and exchange of delegations between the two countries.

Momeni, heading a high-ranking Iranian delegation, arrived in Beijing on Monday (Jan 13) at the invitation of the Chinese public security minister.

About his three-day visit to Beijing, Momeni said Iran and China agreed to open up a direct channel to share questions and experiences.

Momeni also said his China's visit was aimed at developing mutual cooperation in combating narcotic activities.

About his meeting with Chinese public security minister, Momeni said the two shared common views on the US unilateralism which badly affects all issues, particularly the fight against illegal drug activities.

Equipment to fight against narcotic operations will be supplied by China, Momeni said, adding that Iran, instead, will share its valuable experiences in drug prevention and treatment with China.

The two sides have also ensured coordination in presenting the same stance to the upcoming international anti-drug meeting in Geneva.

Although fight against drug trafficking activities has cost Iran a lot, the country has been strongly taking anti-narcotic measures over the past thirty years, according to police officials.

Anti-drug campaign has claimed lives of about 4,000 Iranian policemen in armed clashes on border areas with Afghanistan.

