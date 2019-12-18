Iran, Pakistan sign MoU on maritime security cooperation

Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee has just visited Pakistan’s port city of Karachi and held important meetings with senior officials of Maritime Division and the Maritime Security Agency of Pakistan.

Iran's Consul-General in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi and Iran’s Anti Narcotics Police, officer in Pakistan Omid Sarvari were also present during the meetings.

Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee visited the Pakistan naval facilities and met with Rear Admiral Zaka Rahman, commander of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two countries on maritime security.

Iranian commander also met with Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah. The goal of this meeting was emphasizing on enhancing the security of maritime and water borders.

During the trip, Iranian border police commander also visited one of the Pakistani Navy patrol fleets.

