Jan 14, 2020, 2:44 PM
China ready to cooperate with Iran in the fight against Narcotics

Beijing, Jan 14, IRNA – Chinese State Councilor Zhao Kezhi, also chief of the National Narcotics Control Commission said that China is ready to cooperate and engage with Iran in countering and combating Narcotics.

Zhao Kezhi on Tuesday in a meeting with Eskandar Momeni Secretary general of Iran's drug control headquarters said that China and Iran have a long history of friendship, Xinhua reported.

The bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership has developed steadily under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries.

Chinese State Councilor said that China is ready to work with the Iranian side to implement the consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, strengthen consultation and share anti-narcotics experiences, as well as deepening practical cooperation in drug control to better benefit the two countries and their people.

Momeni said that Iran is willing to further cooperate with China in various fields, including anti-narcotics, and push forward bilateral ties.

