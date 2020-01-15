Head of Drug Control Headquarters meets Chinese Customs official

During the meeting, the two countries' counter-trafficking officials were introduced to exchange information on the smuggling of chemical precursors.

They also agreed on further cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

During the meeting, the two countries' anti-narcotics staff and anti-smuggling associates were also introduced to further cooperate in the fight against narcotics and chemical precursors.

Momeni, Secretary-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters, arrived in Beijing on Monday heading a high-level delegation at the invitation of the Chinese Minister of Public Security.

He also met with Chinese State Council member Jao Ke Ji in Beijing yesterday and chairman of the National Commission on Drug Abuse and Liu Yugene, Deputy Director of Counter Narcotics and Terrorism, Ministry of Public Security and Deputy Head of the National Commission on Drug Control.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish