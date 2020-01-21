Drug discovery at Iran's borders increases by 60%

Speaking to IRNA on Tuesday, Brigadier General Rezaei noted that fighting against drugs and smuggler and the entry of drugs into the country is one of the most important tasks of the border guards in the country which with the strong presence of border guards, good measures have been done in this area.

He went on to say that according to international organizations, drug production in Afghanistan has increased by 50 times, which is a catastrophe for European countries.

Iran's Border Guards Commander pointed to the strategic and sensitive conditions of the joint borders of Iran and Afghanistan and highlighted that given that Khorasan Razavi province has over 300 kilometers of common border with Afghanistan and is one of the largest drug-producing countries in the world, it is necessary to strengthen the common borders with Afghanistan in any area where good agreements have been reached with the border guards of the country.

