Eight-month drug haul stands at 62 tons up by 59%

Brigadier-General Qassem Rezaee said that the discovery of smuggled fuel has also grown up 35%.

Iran's geographical situation made it a transit route for drug-traffickers. Many Iranian soldiers are killed every year and a lot of money is spent in the fight against the ominous business of drug-trafficking.

In June, the head of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police, Brigadier General Massoud Zahedian, told IRNA that if Europe does not pay its share of fighting against illicit drug trafficking, it should deal with a situation in which illicit drugs will be available to every European individual.

Brigadier-General Zahedian said if Europe does not support the forces and countries which are taking measures against illicit drug-trafficking and are also pioneer in this issue, the European society will face a difficult situation.



Europeans are the biggest consumer market for Afghan drugs, and Afghanistan is still the world's biggest opium producer which shares a long border with its western strategic country of Iran.

Iran is the main trafficking route from Afghanistan and Pakistan to the European and Asian countries.



Although the fight against drug trafficking activities has cost Iran a lot, the country has been strongly taking anti-narcotics measures over the past 30 years.

Anti-drug campaign has claimed lives of about 4,000 Iranian policemen in armed clashes on border areas with Afghanistan.

