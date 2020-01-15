UN calls for JCPOA preservation

According to the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran on Wednesday, Stephane Dujarric the Spokesperson for the United Nations called on all parties to Iran's nuclear agreement to refrain from any efforts to maintain it.

The Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, took this position following a statement by three countries, Germany, France, and Britain, which had announced their use of a dispute settlement mechanism.

Dujarric also, without mentioning Donald Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA as a key factor in the deal, and without referring to Europeans' non-compliance with the JCPOA obligations, urged Iran to continue all its commitments while cooperating with the IAEA.

He referred the notification to the signatories of a possible Security Council meeting on the issue.

Britain, France, and Germany kickstarted a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal after triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to the three European countries' measures to activate nuclear dispute mechanism and said that what the UK, France, and Germany have done is a passive move and out of weakness.

"If the Europeans want to exploit the dispute resolution process in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they must prepare themselves to accept its consequences," Mousavi said.

He underlined that the three European countries are taking a measure completely out of weakness and passiveness.

