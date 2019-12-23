Iran urges states parties to "UN Convention against Corruption" to honor obligations

Deputy Minister of Justice and the Secretary-General of the National Convention on the Fight against Corruption Mahmoud Hekmatnia called on the states parties UN Convention against Corruption to respect their international obligations.

Hekmatnia made the remarks in his speech to the Eighth Biennial Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption held in Abu Dhabi.

Citing challenges posed by unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and improper attitude and the western Double Standards in repatriation of the property plundered by corruption charges, he said that it is a serious obstacle to achieving the goals of the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

He made it clear that extradition of assets envisaged by the Convention should be honored and that the mechanism of extradition of the plundered assets does not need bilateral agreements between the member states.

He renewed the call on the member states to comply with their international obligation to the UN Convention against Corruption.

Hekmatnia, leading a high-level delegation attended the conference in Abu Dhabi.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran adopted national policy and executive law to combat corruption and has taken measures to deal with corruption which posed a threat to the interests of all countries.

Hekmatnia said that the Islamic Republic of Iran drafted transparency bills and amendments to the national law promoting administrative and anti-corruption campaign, amending the law to combat money laundering and increasing public oversight mechanisms to approve.

