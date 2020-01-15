EU Chief highlights preserving JCPOA

"Honourable Members of Parliament, in the current situation of tension it is more important than ever to keep hold of the instruments that are serving to promote security, and in this context, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (the JCPOA) remains crucial for non-proliferation purposes," Borrell said while addressing European Parliament plenary debate on the situation in Iran and Iraq on Tuesday.

"A failure to preserve the deal will only add tensions in the region," he added.

"On 5 January, Iran announced its fifth and – according to its own announcement - final step in the reduction of its nuclear commitments under the deal, he said adding: "It is important to see what the International Atomic Energy Agency reports on how Iran implements this step."

"As the Coordinator of the JCPOA, I have been in touch with all the participants on the diplomatic way forward, seeking to preserve unity in the group," Borrell reiterated.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi referred to the three European countries' measures to activate nuclear dispute mechanism, saying that what the UK, France, and Germany have done is a passive move and out of weakness.

"If the Europeans want to exploit the dispute resolution process in the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), they must prepare themselves to accept its consequences," he added.

