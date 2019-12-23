Veep says Iran winner of unwanted war

Addressing a meeting in Bushehr on Monday, Jahangiri noted that under these circumstances, from outside the enemy had made extensive plans to harm the country, and inside the country, some measures had been taken to make trouble for people's security and call, which requires a detailed analysis in this regard.

The high-ranking official said that today Iran has managed to come out with the pride of this war despite all pressures it has had on an unwanted war on one side of which is the United States.

He went on to say that a great power had decided to disrupt the economy of the country and foresee a precise mechanism for doing so.

The Americans thought we could not celebrate the 40th anniversary of the revolution because they believed that the planning in 2018 could destroy Iran, but thanks God, the wisdom of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the patience and tolerance of the people, the efforts of public and private sector executives and investors who prevented the country from submerging in crisis and becoming disintegrated, the first vice president said.

