Hamas slams Israeli 'savagery' after 5 Palestinians die in prison

Hamas said in a statement that the increasing cases of rights violations committed against the heroic Palestinian detainees in the Israeli prisons, including forced concealment, medical neglect, torture, and harassment, have resulted from international inaction and the unjust support provided to the occupiers of Palestine by the United States, according to a Tuesday report by Palestine’s Shehab News Agency.

Hamas called on the entire Palestinian nation to hold widespread rallies to support the detainees who are repeatedly subject to acts of aggression by the occupiers amid the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

Hamas also called for proactive measures by all human rights organizations to condemn the occupying regime’s officials and their brutal policies.

Reports show that the number of Palestinian detainees that the Israeli regime has admitted to holding in custody has reached 10,300 as of the beginning of December. That comes as hundreds of Palestinians kidnapped from Gaza are also being held in barracks controlled by the Israeli army.

