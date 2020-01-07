Hamid Karzai: Hopefully, US will take a reasonable path

Hamid Karzai made the remarks on Tuesday on the sidelines of "Tehran Dialogue Forum".

He extended condolence to Iran on martyrdom of beloved Commander Qasem Soleimani, died in the US targeted airstrike on his motorcade at Baghdad airport.

"We extend our deepest condolences to our noble and friendly nation. Iran and Afghanistan are two countries close to each other and close enjoying common language, history, culture and art.

“Tehran Dialogue Forum” opened in presence of Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi and the former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai and several other high-ranking dignitaries from the neighboring states.

"Today we are in to Tehran when something unpleasant has happened," he said, appreciating the hospitality of the Iranian people. The people of Afghanistan feel sympathy with the people of Iran because the Afghan people have been feeling this pain for many years, and it is our heart and empathy.

The former Afghan president continued: "Security in the region cannot be established unless we work together" Our salvation, stability, and security lies in our understanding and cooperation. Hopefully, with all the hardships and experiences, especially the bitter experience of the past few days, the US will pursue a sensible path through friendly relations with Iran and a return to its commitments to the regional countries such as Afghanistan and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Karzai said addressing Europe: "We hope the Europeans will take more effective and firm action in partnership with Russia and China, defend the right and trying to bring the United States back to the path of peace and understanding.

"The United States has a plan for peace, but we hope that the United States will get involved in genuine engagement with the people of Afghanistan and regional countries such as Russia, Pakistan and China," he said, We wish peace and stability in the region, especially in Afghanistan and Iran.

Asked how to develop inter-regional dialogue, Karzai said: "In 2001, after the terrorist attack on New York's twin towers, the US invaded Afghanistan, which was approved by the UN and the Bonn Conference. The countries had a consensus at a big summit, which was also attended by Afghans, Countries that disagreed with the United States on combating terrorism and peace and stability also worked with the United States.

Karzai said that a new life and a constitution were drafted in Afghanistan, but we saw that despite the excellent cooperation of Iran, Russia, China, and other countries, the US attacked Afghanistan with the wrong word, but Iran continued its cooperation with Afghanistan.

Karzai said at the end of his speech that despite the presence of the United States, Iran has been very good to Afghanistan in recent years, has participated in reconstruction, co-operated economically, and has accepted Afghan immigrants. If we work together and look at our issues together, there is no doubt that peace and stability can prevail.

