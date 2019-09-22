Ex Afghan President highlights vital role of Iran in restoring peace

Speaking in a meeting with Iranian government's special envoy Ebrahim Taherian, Karzai discussed Afghanistan peace process, bilateral relations and regional developments.

Karzai's office media department said during the meeting he referred to deeply rooted brotherly ties between two countries and Iran's vital role in restoring stability in Afghanistan.

Iran believes that political disputes should be resolved through peaceful means, he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed concern over civilian casualties caused by terrorist attacks in public places in Afghanistan and condemned any attack which endangers ordinary people especially women and children.

Mousavi also expressed the hope that hose who are interested in future of Afghanistan will be able to overcome difficulties through peaceful solutions.

According to Qatari media ‘Al Jazeera’, explosion of a bomb-laden car in Zabul, southern Afghanistan claimed the lives of three and injured 40 others.

Meanwhile, as a result of blasts near US embassy in Kabul and in Parwan where Afghanistan president was delivering his speech 24 people were killed.

Meanwhile, Mousavi confirmed that Taliban delegation is currently on a visit to Iran for exchange of views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The talk was held within the framework of The Islamic Republic of Iran's inclusive consultations with all sides in Afghanistan.

Earlier in January 2019, a delegation of Taliban held lengthy negotiations with Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Ara­ghchi in Tehran.

Negotiations with Taliban were held just after a visit to Kabul of Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

