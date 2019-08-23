West accountable for Daesh’s presence in Afghanistan: Ex-Pak envoy

Former Ambassador Riaz Khokhar speaking as a guest speaker on future of Pakistan-US ties at Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) categorically stated there is no organized presence of Daesh in Pakistan.

Former foreign secretary said there are doubts that from where Daesh has come to Afghanistan. “Who created them in Iraq and Syria, who helped them in selling oil in Iraq and how they have reached to Afghanistan,” asked the expert.

He noted that former Afghan President Hamid Karzai had once stated that Daesh has been brought to Afghanistan by the west.

“Daesh is not a threat to the US, they know from where they have come to Afghanistan,” said the analyst.

Ambassador Khokhar said despite Pakistan being a close US ally President Donald Trump at times used hard words and vacillating approach towards Pakistan.

‘My take is that we should not be emotional about our relationship with the US. Pakistan needs to have a working relationship,’ stated the analyst.

He shared that Pakistan’s relationship with the US cannot be analyzed in isolation since the international order is in flux, with China rising phenomenally, Russia re-asserting itself, and the Middle East in extreme turmoil. He added that the US main interest in the Middle East is its very special relationship with Zionist Regime.

‘Every US security document over the past few years identifies China as a major threat for the US, followed by Russia, North Korea and Iran. Pakistan has historic relations with China that go as far back as the 1950s. This is a solid, iron-clad strategic relationship which neither side should allow anyone to undermine,’ he stressed.

On the issue of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US, Ambassador Khokhar strongly held the view that the US’ main interest remains Afghanistan since there was realization in Washington that there is no military solution to the Afghan tangle.

He said that ‘while the Taliban are now on the negotiating table, Pakistan does not have overwhelming influence over them nor over the ethnic mosaic of Afghan tribes.

It would not be in Pakistan’s interest to give any guarantees or get involved in the actual terms and conditions of a settlement agreement. Pakistan is not seeking an Islamabad-made solution to the Afghan problem.’

He said that future of Pakistan-US ties depends on how much we deliver in Afghanistan. He went on to say that there are lobbies in the US who are against trade with Pakistan.

Former foreign secretary added that the US has also played negative role in the FATF towards Pakistan.

Ambassador Khokhar pointed out that India was also an important actor influencing Pak-US dynamics.

