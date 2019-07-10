Iran partner of Afghanistan in peace, security, progress: EX-president

Karazai who was visiting Beijing to participate in the 8th World Peace Forum, told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday that Tehran and Kabul are enjoying good relations and broad cooperation.

He also said that there are numerous fields for Iran and Afghanistan to cooperate with each other.

Iran has an important position to for Afghanistan as Tehran has always helped Kabul to establish peace, security and stability, the former president said adding that the officials of the two countries have been in contact with each other.

Acknowledging the contribution some countries, including those neighboring Afghanistan, made to restore peace in Afghanistan, Karzai emphasized that the entire process of negotiations should be led by Kabul.

He also stressed that Afghan people do not want foreign forces to be present in their country, and expressed hope that the forces leave the country as soon as possible.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish