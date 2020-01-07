IRGC Commander vows to avenge Commander Soleimani's martyrdom

Major General Hossein Salami said in Kerman, "We have come today to take part in funeral procession and bury the glory of this sacred city the two glittering suns that will never go down again, one of these martyrs is a courageous, loyal, dedicated and unique commander of the Islamic Corps who has never or never seen human history like him."

He stated: Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani wore the clothing of defense for 41 years and knew that this wearing is the dignity of Muslims.

Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander added: The scope of the personality of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani is beyond the borders of Iran and the Islamic world made him a character that today all the humanity admire and praise him as a model of resistance and support for the oppressed. They want to throw the sun off, make a mistake by throwing rocks, and this is the tradition of the criminals of the universe who do not understand and cannot fight the sun.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The Supreme Leader has called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to heinous crime against Iranian Commander on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

General Soleimani, was involved in diplomatic contacts with the regional leaders and he was carrying a message to the Saudi leaders during a visit to Baghdad, according to the Iraqi prime minister.

