Destruction of cultural sites war crime: Ambassador

He tweeted late on Monday that French elites, scholars and cultural experts heard that Trump has on several occasions threatened Iran with targeting 52 cultural sites.

Probably, Trump is not familiar with the international norms and legal regulations and does not know such acts are flagrant violation of The Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict ratified on May 14, 1954 and Geneva Convention Protocol I ratified on August 12, 1949, he said.

Since France with 45,000 registered historic monuments and 2,200 art galleries and museums is a great country, it is recommended to take appropriate and timely protest action against such threats, Qasemi said.

After assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, Trump wrote in a series of tweets that if Iran makes a move to avenge the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, the United States will "target 52 Iranian sites" and that some were "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself."

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the US claims on targeting cultural sites, and said "We are standing tall."

"A reminder to those hallucinating about emulating ISIS war crimes by targeting our cultural heritage: Through MILLENNIA of history, barbarians have come and ravaged our cities, razed our monuments and burnt our libraries,"Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

"Were are they now? We’re still here, & standing tall," he added.

