Culture minister blasts Trump's threats against Iran cultural sites

In a tweet, he added that Trump threatened Iranian cultural sites once again. Culture is the entirety of Iran. Extent of multi-millennium history and multi-climatic geography of Iran. He wants to target which point? Iran is not the US.

After assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, Trump wrote in a series of tweets that if Iran makes a move to avenge the assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, the United States will "target 52 Iranian sites" and that some were "at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself."

On Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to the US claims on targeting cultural sites, and said "We are standing tall."

"A reminder to those hallucinating about emulating ISIS war crimes by targeting our cultural heritage: Through MILLENNIA of history, barbarians have come and ravaged our cities, razed our monuments and burnt our libraries,"Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

"Where are they now? We’re still here, & standing tall," he added.

