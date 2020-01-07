Zarif: Iranians respond to Trump baseless claims

"@realDonaldTrump threatens Iran with violations of intl law— even war crimes such as use of force, “disproportionate response” & bombing cultural sites, Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Iranian people responded today. Does he still hope to frighten them? Or realize he’s turned the U.S. into a #RogueRegime?," he added.

"What the US has accomplished in its terrorist assassination of anti-ISIS heroes is to unleash global anti-US fury and a worldwide rancor—on a scale not seen in recent memory," he said in a separate message.

"End of malign U.S. presence in West Asia has begun," Zarif reiterated.

Iranian top diplomat went on to say: "While U.S. displays utter contempt for UN Charter & its catastrophic adventurism encourages extremism and terror, tomorrow we'll host Tehran Dialogue Forum & discuss ways of achieving regional security, incl Hormuz Peace Endeavor #HOPE."

Millions of Iranians bade farewell and paid their last respect to Lieutenant General Soleimani, the hero of liberating the Middle East from the vice and wickedness of the US-made terror groups, including Daesh (ISIS).

General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), along with eight other Iraqi and Iranian military men, were assassinated on Friday morning upon order of the US President.

Millions of Iranians all around the country took to the streets on Sunday and Monday to condemn the terror act of the US. They took to streets holding the pictures of Late General Soleimani and flags of Iran, chanting "Down with the US" and "Down with Israel".

