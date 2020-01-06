Special ceremony held for Martyr General Soleimani in Qom

Different political and religious figures attended the ceremony, including Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani, Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani, and Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani.

Later, the funeral procession of martyr Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions started in the city of Qom.

An hour ago a helicopter carrying the bodies of the martyred commanders of resistance arrived in the holy city of Qom.

A large crowd was waiting in the streets leading to the Holy Prophet's Boulevard in the holy city of Qom to embrace the pure bodies of honorable martyrs of Islam, lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his companion Colonel Shahroud Mozaffarinia.

Farewell ceremony for the martyrs of the Resistance, which was due to be held at 14 a.m. local time today in Qom, will be held with a few hours delay due to the unprecedented welcome of millions of people in Tehran.

Today the tears of the people of Qom narrate the braveries of the “Commander of Hearts” Qasem Soleimani, and all strata of the people have come to bid farewell to the proud commander of Islam.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei commented on the martyrdom of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.

