Yemenis march to honor Iran's General Soleimani

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars on the order of President Donald Trump.

Today, millions of Iranian mourners marched the streets in the capital of Tehran to commemorate the martyrdom of the top commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

His body is set to be moved to Qom for a funeral late on Monday, before being transferred to his hometown Kerman in southeast Iran for burial on Tuesday.

