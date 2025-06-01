Birjand medical university voices readiness to offer advanced treatment to Afghan patients

Birjand, IRNA – The head of Birjand University of Medical Sciences says the Iranian university is fully prepared to provide specialized and sub-specialized treatment services to patients from neighboring Afghanistan.

Mahmoud Ganjifard made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting between an Afghan delegation headed by Farah Province Governor Mawlavi Ghausuddin, and officials and faculty members from universities across Iran’s South Khorasan Province.

Ganjifard said South Khorasan currently has 17 hospitals with 1,648 beds and 265 active specialists, and Birjand University of Medical Sciences offers 22 specialized and 25 sub-specialized medical fields, playing a key role in regional healthcare services.

Highlighting the province’s 381-kilometer shared border with Afghanistan and its healthcare capacity, he said that Razi Hospital in Birjand is one of the province’s main medical centers.

Iranian consul in Herat stresses South Khorasan’s key role in bilateral ties

In related news, Iran’s consul general in Herat, Alireza Marhamati, highlighted the deep historical, religious, and ethnic ties between the people of Iran and Afghanistan, saying South Khorasan can play a vital role in strengthening these relations due to its shared border and cross-border interactions.

He was speaking on Sunday at a health cooperation meeting held in Brijand, the provincial capital of South Khorasan, which was also attended by Farah Governor Ghausuddin.

Marhamati said longstanding cultural, religious, and even familial bonds across the border have grown stronger since Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979.

He said that during years of war and insecurity in Afghanistan, Iran consistently supported the Afghan people with humanitarian aid despite its own challenges.

Marhamati added that such cooperation must be expanded, noting that his visit to South Khorasan showed a clear determination among local officials to move forward in bilateral engagement.

4354**4194