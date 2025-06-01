Israel keeps killing Palestinians at aid distribution sites

The Israeli regime targeted Palestinians congregating at aid distribution sites in southern and central Gaza, causing the deaths of at least 30 civilians in Rafah.

Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians gathered at aid distribution sites in southern and central Gaza, killing at least 30 people in Rafah and one more near the Netzarim Corridor, a strip of land that divides Gaza in two, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday.

At least 120 individuals have been wounded in the recent strikes against Palestinians.

Israeli forces are preventing ambulances from reaching the bombing site in Rafah to provide aid to the wounded, as Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip reported that the Israeli regime is blocking the entry of vital children's vaccines into Gaza.

Ahmed Al-Fara also told Al Jazeera that Israeli forces have destroyed 75% of Gaza’s hospital capacity.

Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 54,381 Palestinians and wounded 124,054, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

