Iran opens condolence book for General Soleimani in Pakistan

Diplomats and senior officials signed the condolence book and expressed their sympathy to the people and the government of Iran on the tragic incident.

The Iranian flag had also flown at half mast at the consulates as a sign of respect to the brave martyred general.

Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Iranian consulate in Karachi and extended condolences to the government and people of Iran on the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani during a meeting with Iran's Consul-General Ahmad Mohammadi.

He also signed the condolence book at the consulate terming the US move provocative and inaccurate.

General Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

Meanwhile the condolence book was also opened at Iran Consulate in eastern city of Lahore.

Number of Pakistani political and religious figures, members of the civil society, visited the consulate to sign the condolence book and expressed sympathy to the Iranian nation.

The consulates of Iran in Quetta and Peshawar would open condolence book on Tuesday in the honor of General Soleimani.

