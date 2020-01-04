Iran embassy holds ceremony to commemorate martyrdom of General Soleimani

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, diplomats and officials of Iranian organizations attended the ceremony and expressed their condolences to the people and the government of Iran.

The Iranian envoy on the occasion said Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was a true symbol of resistance against the oppressors.

Iran's flag was flown at half-mast at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad in the honor of General Soleimani.

General Soleimani and the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated by the US on Friday morning.

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nation Majid Takht Ravanchi has said that response to a military action will surely be a military action.

Meanwhile, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced three days of public mourning on the martyrdom of the Commander.

