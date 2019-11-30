Iran unveils new naval VTOL drone

Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi unveiled 3 homegrown Iranian Navy achievements at an exhibition in Tehran.

One of the products was a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) naval drone, dubbed Pelican-2.

Equipped with four motors for vertical movement and a powerful propeller, the drone can take off from the cruising warships for patrol and reconnaissance missions and this Iranian drone can even land and float on water in an emergency.

The Navy has employed Pelican-2 on naval fleets in international waters.

Another product unveiled at the exhibition was a homegrown Inertial Navigation System (INS) used for detection and navigation of submarines below the surface, where the conventional GPS system is not applicable.

The Iranian system, developed under the Soren project, has been manufactured with a special technology available to only a few countries.

The Navy also put on display a project on a subsurface-to-surface missile system for submarines.

The Jask-2 system includes a combination of missiles, torpedoes, fire-control and communication gear.

