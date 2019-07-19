Armed Forces: Iran's drones are untouched

Brigadier-General Abolfazl Sherkchi underlined that "Contrary to the unfounded allegation and illusion of the terrorist president of the United States, all drones belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, including the drone mentioned by Trump, after the planned reconnaissance and controlled mission have returned to their bases intact, and no reports have been reported on the USS Boxer’s confrontation with Iranian drones.”

The Spokesman referred to such unfounded allegations raised by the President of the United States in line with creating inflammation and insecurity in the Persian Gulf region and the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, saying that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always considered the legitimate mission to safeguard and control the security of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz their legal duty, with full vigilance in line with international standards.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday evening that he was not aware of any downing of an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday, Zarif told to reporters, "We must wait for the military officials to comment on this issue."

In a speech, US President Donald Trump said earlier that the US Navy targeted an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said in response to the claimed raised by US president on downing of an Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf waters.

The president of the United States claimed on Thursday that the American navy ship had downed an Iranian drone that came close.

In response to this claim, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday wrote on his personal Twitter account "We have not lost any drone, not in the Strait of Hormuz, nor elsewhere." We're worried that the American carrier Boxer has mistakenly shot down their own drone!”

سخنگوی نیروهای مسلح: پهپادهای ما سالم هستند

تهران - ایرنا - سخنگوی ارشد نیروهای مسلح جمهوری اسلامی ایران، ادعای روز گذشته رئیس جمهوری آمریکا در خصوص سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی را تکذیب کرد و گفت: تمام پهپادهای ما سالم هستند.



به گزارش روز جمعه مرکز ارتباطات ستادکل نیروهای مسلح، سرتیپ پاسدار ابوالفضل شکارچی، سخنگوی ارشد نیروهای مسلح اعلام کرد: بر خلاف ادعای واهی و برخاسته از توهم رئیس جمهور تروریست آمریکا، تمامی پهپادهای متعلق به جمهوری اسلامی ایران در منطقه خلیج فارس و تنگه هرمز از جمله پهپاد مورد نظر ترامپ پس از انجام مأموریت شناسایی و کنترل برنامه ریزی شده به سلامت به پایگاه‌های خود بازگشته اند و هیچگونه گزارشی دال بر مقابله عملیاتی ناو یواس‌اس باکسر آمریکایی با پهپادهای ایرانی گزارش نشده است.

سردار شکارچی اینگونه اظهارات بی پایه و اساس رئیس جمهوری آمریکا را در راستای ایجاد التهاب و ناامن سازی منطقه مهم خلیج فارس و آبراه استراتژیک تنگه هرمز تلقی کرد و اظهار داشت نیروهای مسلح جمهوری اسلامی ایران همواره با هوشیاری کامل و بر طبق موازین بین المللی، مأموریت قانونی حراست، کنترل و مراقبت از امنیت خلیج فارس و تنگه هرمز را وظیفه قانونی خود می‌دانند.

