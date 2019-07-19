Russia: Stationing of aliens increases risk of military confrontation in Persian Gulf

He made the remarks in response to recent claimed raised by the US President Donald Trump's on downing an Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said that the focus of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf is high and this situation may lead to a military conflict.

"We have been aware of the recent remarks by Trump, but unfortunately, we must say that the focus of foreign forces has grown to a great extent, in a way that any incident is likely to happen," he said.

The senior Russian diplomat highlighted, "We have repeatedly told the US to refrain from exacerbating tension with Iran in the Persian Gulf, because now the situation is not only dangerous, but there is a possibility of military involvement at any moment.”

He expressed regret at the statements and actions of the White House officials against Iran, saying, "The American side, despite all our and other countries’ requests, continues to stubbornly follow the policy of simmering tension in order to maximize pressure on Iran.

Ryabkov once again warned, "This policy is wrong, and will complicate the situation."

Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi on Friday denied the claim raised by the US president on downing of an Iranian drone and announced that all of our unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) are intact.

Brigadier-General Abolfazl Sherkchi underlined that "Contrary to the unfounded allegation and illusion of the terrorist president of the United States, all drones belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, including the drone mentioned by Trump, after the planned reconnaissance and controlled mission have returned to their bases intact, and no reports have been reported on the USS Boxer’s confrontation with Iranian drones.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday evening that he was not aware of any downing of an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday, Zarif told to reporters, "We must wait for the military officials to comment on this issue."

In a speech, US President Donald Trump said earlier that the US Navy targeted an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said in response to the claimed raised by US president on downing of an Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf waters.

The president of the United States claimed on Thursday that the American navy ship had downed an Iranian drone that came close.

In response to this claim, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday wrote on his personal Twitter account "We have not lost any drone, not in the Strait of Hormuz, nor elsewhere." We're worried that the American carrier Boxer has mistakenly shot down their own drone!”

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

ریابکوف: تمرکز نیروهای خارجی در خلیج فارس خطر درگیری را بالا می‌برد

مسکو - ایرنا - معاون وزیر خارجه روسیه در واکنش به ادعای دونالد ترامپ مبنی بر سرنگون کردن پهپاد ایرانی در خلیج فارس اعلام کرد: تمرکز نیروهای خارجی وضعیت در خلیج فارس را بدتر و احتمال درگیری نظامی را افزایش می دهد.

سرگئی ریابکوف امروز جمعه در جمع خبرنگاران با بیان این مطلب افزود: تمرکز نیروهای خارجی در خلیج فارس زیاد است و این وضعیت ممکن است باعث وقوع درگیری نظامی شود.

وی گفت: ما در جریان اظهارات اخیر ترامپ قرار گرفته‌ایم و متأسفانه باید گفت تمرکز نیروهای خارجی به اندازه‌ای زیاد شده است که احتمال هر حادثه‌ای می‌رود.

دیپلمات بلند پایه روس اظهار داشت: ما بارها به آمریکا گفته‌ایم که از تشدید تنش با ایران در خلیج فارس خودداری کند چرا که اکنون وضعیت نه تنها خطرناک است بلکه هر لحظه امکان درگیری نظامی وجود دارد.

وی با ابراز تأسف از اظهارات و اقدامات مقامات کاخ سفید علیه ایران اظهار داشت: طرف آمریکایی به رغم همه درخواست‌های ما و سایر کشورها به شدت و با لجاجت سیاست تنش آفرینی و فشار حداکثر بر ایران را ادامه می‌دهد.

ریابکوف بار دیگر هشدار داد: این سیاست اشتباه است و پیچیدگی بیشتر اوضاع و بروز حوادث را در پی خواهد داشت.

ترامپ روز پنج شنبه اعلام کرد نیروی دریایی این کشور یک پهپاد ایرانی را که به ناو آمریکایی در تنگه هرمز نزدیک شده و آن را تهدید کرده بود، مورد هدف قرار داد.

وی که در آئین تعویض پرچم روز نبرد نرماندی سخن می‌گفت ادعا کرد این پهپاد ایرانی به حدود ۹۰۰ متری ناو آمریکایی یو اساس باکسر نزدیک شده بود و هشدارها را نادیده گرفت.

سرتیپ پاسدار ابوالفضل شکارچی سخنگوی ارشد نیروهای مسلح جمهوری اسلامی ایران، ادعای روز گذشته رئیس جمهوری آمریکا در خصوص سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی را تکذیب کرد و گفت: تمام پهپادهای ایران سالم هستند.

وی اعلام کرد: بر خلاف ادعای واهی و برخاسته از توهم رئیس جمهور تروریست آمریکا، تمامی پهپادهای متعلق به جمهوری اسلامی ایران در منطقه خلیج فارس و تنگه هرمز از جمله پهپاد مورد نظر ترامپ پس از انجام مأموریت شناسایی و کنترل برنامهریزی شده به سلامت به پایگاه‌های خود بازگشته‌اند و هیچ‌گونه گزارشی دال بر مقابله عملیاتی ناو یواس‌اس باکسر آمریکایی باپهپادهای ایرانی گزارش نشده است.