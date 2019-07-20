Drone landed safely with pictures from USS Boxer

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps has released the first photos of the US Wasp-class amphibious assault ship ‘USS Boxer’ as a document to reject US president's baseless claim about targeting Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC aerospace forces have monitored entrance of the USS Boxer and 5 other ships since their entry to Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC said in a statement.

Monitoring the pictures, the IRGC drone units have observed no threat or unconventional measure by US terrorist forces on board of the USS Boxer warship.

Iran categorically dismissed the undocumented allegations that the US forces have targeted the Iranian drone.

Earlier, the IRGC public relations office in a statement described the US claim as ridiculous.

It added that in line with safeguarding Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, the IRGC Navy and aerospace forces are intelligently controlling movements of foreigners, especially US and UK forces, in the region.

Trump earlier claimed that the US navy forces targeted an Iranian drone which threatened US warship in Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the Iranian drone had come to about 900 meter of the US Wasp-class amphibious assault ship ‘USS Boxer’ and had ignored warnings.

He described the reaction of the US forces as a defensive measures and did not mention how the drone was targeted.

