Iran's FM reminds White House of US territorial borders

In his Twitter message, Mohammad Javad Zarif in an image showed the exact position of Iran, US and Strait of Hormuz.

Zarif's reaction followed by US President Donald Trump’s claims on shooting down an Iranian drone by US navy forces in Strait of Hormuz.

He wrote “Reminder” in his message and highlighted the exact position of Iran and US borders as well as the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump earlier claimed that the US navy forces targeted an Iranian drone which threatened US warship in Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the Iranian drone had come to about 900 meter of the US Wasp-class amphibious assault ship ‘USS Boxer’ and had ignored warnings.

He described the reaction of the US forces as a defensive measures and did not mention how the drone was targeted.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Minister said he had received no information regarding the Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier asked by BBC reporter whether the US will accept war, Zarif said: "I accept that President Trump does not want war but I know that there are people in his administration who are crazy with war who search for war."

"I don’t think I need to mention, the President Trumps himself has mentioned," he said when BBC reporter asked if he meant John Bolton.

On the possibility of military engagement between Iran and the US, he said: "It has called the Persian Gulf for a reason, it is next to our coast we have almost 15,00 miles of coast with the Persian Gulf, It is not the Gulf of Mexico."

