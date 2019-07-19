Iran rejects Trump’s claim on downing of Iranian drone

He said in response to the claimed raised by US president on downing of an Iranian drone in the Persian Gulf waters.

The president of the United States claimed on Thursday that the American navy ship had downed an Iranian drone that came close.

In response to this claim, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday wrote on his personal Twitter account "We have not lost any drone, not in the Strait of Hormuz, nor elsewhere." We're worried that the American carrier Boxer has mistakenly shot down an American one!”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday evening that he was not aware of any downing of an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday, Zarif told to reporters, "We must wait for the military officials to comment on this issue."

In a speech, US President Donald Trump said earlier that the US Navy targeted an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

