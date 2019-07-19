Zarif: We have no information about losing drone

Following a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday, Zarif told to reporters, "We must wait for the military officials to comment on this issue."

In a speech, US President Donald Trump said hours earlier that the US Navy was targeted an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said about meeting with Senator Rand Pal of the United States’ Congress, adding that "On my New York’s trips, I spoke with the representatives of the congress, which were representatives of the American people and not the envoy of the government and I will do it again, but I do not tell with whom I will talk and I leave it to them to announce.

In response to the question that the United States’ withdrawal from international treaties and institutions along with imposing restrictions on diplomats and the needs for changing the host country of United Nations headquarters that might be raised in Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Venezuela? He said, "This issue has been raised in some circles so many years ago, but I do not think it is possible to be raised in the upcoming NAM summit."

He said that in the summit there will be talks about US’ measures against international law and its interventions.

He also referred to recent call by French President Emmanuel Macron with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on taking the third step in the JCPOA, and said, "We have not yet reached a definitive decision on what action to take as the third step. We will take the necessary action; there are several predictions, and we will choose one of these options within the JCPOA.

Zarif added, "French president tried to reduce tension and we are determined to cooperate with whatever action is being taken in order to implement the JCPOA and stop the economic war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the head of the diplomatic apparatus on the Saudi’s claims, alleging Iranian involvement in the Middle East also stated that "We are in the Middle East and have not entered it. While we did not bombard Yemen, we did not imprison the Prime Minister of Lebanon; those who did it should be held accountable.

About the issues negotiated with Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Zarif highlighted, "The issue of the new restrictions imposed by the United States against the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New York was raised, which is actually an attack on the United Nations and a threat to the organization."

He also went on to say, "The issue of regional security and the necessity of preventing US-warmongering measures and the economic war that the United States has begun against the Iranian people, as in fact the economic terrorism is contrary to Security Council Resolution 2231, and the United Nations’ responsibilities in this regard was discussed.”

Zarif arrived in New York on Sunday to participate in the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meeting, scheduled to head for Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, to attend the NAM summit on Friday.

The next leg of his trip will take Zarif to Nicaragua and Bolivia.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish