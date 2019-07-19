IRGC to release photos of US frigate soon

In the wake of US President’s baseless allegations regarding shooting down Iranian drone by US Wasp-class amphibious assault ship ‘USS Boxer’ in Strait of Hormuz and its rejection by Iran Armed Forces, IRGC said the pictures of USS Boxer will be released soon to disclose US baseless claims and lies.

The pictures will show that IRGC drone had been doing its mission in the region before the US frigate entered the Strait of Hormuz and has sent pictures of its monitoring the US frigate and has then returned to its base safely, the statement reads.

It added that in line with safeguarding Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, the IRGC naval and aerospace forces are intelligently controlling movements of foreigners, especially US and UK terrorist forces, in the region.

They will give suitable response to any aggressive, illegal act.

Trump earlier claimed that the US navy forces targeted an Iranian drone which threatened US warship in Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the Iranian drone had come to about 900 meter of the US Wasp-class amphibious assault ship ‘USS Boxer’ and had ignored warnings.

He described the reaction of the US forces as a defensive measures and did not mention how the drone was targeted.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Minister said he had received no information regarding the Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier asked by BBC reporter whether the US will accept war, Zarif said: "I accept that President Trump does not want war, but I know that there are people in his administration who are crazy with war, who search for war."

"I don’t think I need to mention, President Trump himself has mentioned," he said when BBC reporter asked if he meant John Bolton.

On the possibility of military engagement between Iran and the US, he said: "It has called the Persian Gulf for a reason, it is next to our coast we have almost 1,500 miles of coast with the Persian Gulf, It is not the Gulf of Mexico."

