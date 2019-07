"Islamic Republic of Iran has lost no drone," Brigadier General Amir Hatami told reporters on the sidelines of cabinet meeting.

The remarks were made hours after the US officials claimed they had shot down a second Iranian drone last week in the Strait of Hormuz.

Last week, Washington had said that it had downed a drone over the Persian Gulf.

Iran has rejected the allegations.

