Hazrat Masumeh Shrine hosts 53.600 foreign tourists and pilgrims

Kamal Soraya Ardakani told IRNA on Tuesday that 12,600 foreign tourists visited the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) in the same period last year from which 10,050 visitors were pilgrims.

Foreign tourists have traveled to Qom from more than 80 countries, most of them from Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Poland, Belgium, Syria, China, Portugal and Austria, he said.

The holy mausoleum of Hazrat Masouemh (SA), the daughter of the 7th Shia Imam, is in Qom, Iran, Every year, millions of Shia Muslims from across Iran and other countries around the world pay pilgrimage to.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish