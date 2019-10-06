Ex-ambassador attributes Iraqi unrests to foreign interventions

In a meeting titled “Role of Arbaeen Trek in Iran-Iraq Relations” in the Ghadir Conference Center in Qom on Sunday, Mujtaba Ferdowsipour said that by opening of Albu Kamal border Hashd al-Shaabi (Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces) managed to maintain weapons.

Given the expansion of Western centers’ studies and their efforts to undermine Arbaeen, there is a need for fundamental and strategic work by the country's science centers, he said.

He termed Iran-Iraq relations as strategic and stated that solidarity and convergence between the Iranian and Iraqi people are deeply rooted in broad interests that this deep and historical relationship has created a deep relationship between the two nations.

Emphasizing the use of Arbaeen capacity, Ferdowsipour went on to say that Arbaeen is manifestation of the Islamic model of the Islamic Revolution in resulting to the creation of the Islamic civilization.

Former Iranian ambassador to Jordan highlighted that Arbaeen is a popular model and the government should not interfere in it, but at the same time, Arbaeen should be used in scientific, practical and theoretical aspects.

Referring to the extensive study of the US Centers for Arbaeen Trek, Ferdowsipour said that several books and PhD dissertations on Arbaeen have been carried out by American students and researchers, which these projects should be done by Iranian researchers and on the study centers’ agenda.

The former Iranian ambassador to Jordan reiterated that contrary to the West's claim that it has been able to change the boundaries by using its media capacity, it is in this fundamental sense that Arbaeen and its massive march have been able to lift and change the concept of borders.

